Brainsway announces publication on pain reduction with Deep TMS therapy

BrainsWay (BWAY) announced the publication of positive feasibility clinical data evaluating the analgesic effects of deep transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS, in patients with peripheral neuropathic pain. The results were published in the Neuromodulation journal, in a peer-reviewed article entitled, “H-Coil Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Relieves Pain and Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression in Patients with Chronic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain: A Randomized Sham-Controlled Crossover Study.” Results showed that Active deep-TMS therapy significantly reduced “usual pain intensity” in patients with chronic peripheral neuropathic pain compared to sham treatment and improved symptoms of anxiety and depression in the same patient population.
