BrainStorm: FDA To Hold Advisory Committee Meeting To Discuss BLA For NurOwn

(RTTNews) - BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) announced the FDA will hold an Advisory Committee Meeting to discuss the company's Biologics License Application for NurOwn for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. BrainStorm requested that the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research utilize the FDA's File Over Protest procedure and has filed an amendment to the BLA.

Stacy Lindborg, BrainStorm's Co-CEO said: "Securing an ADCOM represents an important step towards our goal of making NurOwn broadly available to individuals living with ALS who are in urgent need of new, effective therapies. We look forward to a robust scientific discussion."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.