Markets
BCLI

BrainStorm: FDA To Hold Advisory Committee Meeting To Discuss BLA For NurOwn

March 27, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) announced the FDA will hold an Advisory Committee Meeting to discuss the company's Biologics License Application for NurOwn for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. BrainStorm requested that the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research utilize the FDA's File Over Protest procedure and has filed an amendment to the BLA.

Stacy Lindborg, BrainStorm's Co-CEO said: "Securing an ADCOM represents an important step towards our goal of making NurOwn broadly available to individuals living with ALS who are in urgent need of new, effective therapies. We look forward to a robust scientific discussion."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCLI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.