BrainStorm to study stem cell treatment in Alzheimer's patients

TEL AVIV, June 24 (Reuters) - BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it will begin a clinical trial of its experimental stem cell treatment in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

The U.S.-Israeli company is already conducting advanced trials of its treatment called NurOwn in patients with the neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

It also received U.S. regulatory clearance for a Phase 2 multicenter trial in progressive multiple sclerosis.

Now the company plans a 52-week Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of NurOwn in 40 patients with prodromal to mild Alzheimer's. Participants will receive three NurOwn doses eight weeks apart and the trial will be carried out in the Netherlands and France.

"There are compelling data suggesting that the benefits observed with NurOwn in ALS patients may extend to other neurological conditions, including Alzheimer's disease," BrainStorm CEO Chaim Lebovits said.

