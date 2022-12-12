BrainStorm Submits Type A Meeting Request With FDA To Discuss Refusal To File Letter

(RTTNews) - BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) said participating in a Type A meeting with the FDA will be an important next step towards enabling NurOwn's advancement through the regulatory process. The company has submitted a Type A Meeting Request to discuss the contents of a refusal to file letter previously issued by the FDA regarding the company's BLA for NurOwn for the treatment of ALS. As part of the Type A Meeting, the company plans to discuss a path to an FDA Advisory Committee Meeting.

Chaim Lebovits, CEO of BrainStorm, said: "The extensive briefing package submitted with our request contains a comprehensive strategy to fully address the CMC matters raised in the refusal to file letter. We anticipate achieving quick alignment with the FDA on the CMC strategy and expect that its execution will be straightforward."

