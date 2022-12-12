Markets
BCLI

BrainStorm Submits Type A Meeting Request With FDA To Discuss Refusal To File Letter

December 12, 2022 — 07:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) said participating in a Type A meeting with the FDA will be an important next step towards enabling NurOwn's advancement through the regulatory process. The company has submitted a Type A Meeting Request to discuss the contents of a refusal to file letter previously issued by the FDA regarding the company's BLA for NurOwn for the treatment of ALS. As part of the Type A Meeting, the company plans to discuss a path to an FDA Advisory Committee Meeting.

Chaim Lebovits, CEO of BrainStorm, said: "The extensive briefing package submitted with our request contains a comprehensive strategy to fully address the CMC matters raised in the refusal to file letter. We anticipate achieving quick alignment with the FDA on the CMC strategy and expect that its execution will be straightforward."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCLI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.