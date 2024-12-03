BrainStorm receives Notice of Allowance for patent on exosome technology

BrainStorm (BCLI) Cell Therapeutics announced that it has received Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for patent application 16/981,757 which covers its proprietary exosome technology. The patent describes the composition and method of BrainStorm’s unique exosomes that are isolated from the secretome of MSC-NTF. MSC-NTF -derived exosomes are produced in bioreactors and contain cargo that includes at least one of the following neurotrophic factors, and may contain additional proteins or microRNA molecules. The exosomes express characteristic exosomal and MSC markers and are isolated in a unique process developed by BrainStorm and comprise a proprietary product. This patent enhances BrainStorm’s exosome intellectual property portfolio, further strengthening the company’s position as a leader in developing cutting-edge cellular and exosome-based therapies. It is expected to provide protection until April 10, 2039, subject to standard term adjustments.

