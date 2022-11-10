Brainstorm Plunges As FDA Refuses To Review ALS Treatment

(RTTNews) - Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is down over 60% to $0.90, following disappointing news related to its Biologics License Application for NurOwn, proposed for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The FDA has not accepted the NurOwn Biologics License Application for review and has issued a refusal to file letter. The company has the option to request a Type A meeting with the regulatory agency to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter.

Brainstorm Cell has revealed that it will discuss its corporate strategy and plans to advance NurOwn's development on its third quarter 2022earnings call scheduled to take place on Monday, November 14, 2022.

BCLI has traded in a range of $2.52 to $4.70 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $2.89, down 7.96%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.