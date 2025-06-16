BioTech
BCLI

Brainstorm Cell's NurOwn Study Data Shows 90% Survival Rate In ALS Patients, Stock Up In Pre-Market

June 16, 2025 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), Monday announced new survival data from its Expanded Access Program regarding NurOwn for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.

The analysis of the program, which included 10 participants, reviewed survival from the time of first symptom onset through participation in the Phase 3 trial, EAP Periods 1 and 2, followed by additional survival data collected through publicly available records.

The survival data revealed that 90 percent of the participants survived more than five years from the onset of ALS symptoms, compared to the modest expected survival pattern typically seen in ALS.

Additionally, a median survival of 6.8 years was observed in the EAP cohort, strengthening the scientific rationale to pursue Phase 3b trial of NurOwn, to be conducted under an FDA Special Protocol Assessment.

In the pre-market hours, BCLI is trading at $1.14, up 3.6 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BCLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.