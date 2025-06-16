Brainstorm Cell's NurOwn Study Data Shows 90% Survival Rate In ALS Patients, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), Monday announced new survival data from its Expanded Access Program regarding NurOwn for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.

The analysis of the program, which included 10 participants, reviewed survival from the time of first symptom onset through participation in the Phase 3 trial, EAP Periods 1 and 2, followed by additional survival data collected through publicly available records.

The survival data revealed that 90 percent of the participants survived more than five years from the onset of ALS symptoms, compared to the modest expected survival pattern typically seen in ALS.

Additionally, a median survival of 6.8 years was observed in the EAP cohort, strengthening the scientific rationale to pursue Phase 3b trial of NurOwn, to be conducted under an FDA Special Protocol Assessment.

In the pre-market hours, BCLI is trading at $1.14, up 3.6 percent on the Nasdaq.

