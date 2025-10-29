Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Price Target Decreased by 13.95% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (OTCPK:BCLI) has been revised to $17.34 / share. This is a decrease of 13.95% from the prior estimate of $20.15 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,382.05% from the latest reported closing price of $1.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 12.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCLI is 0.00%, an increase of 70.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 66.42% to 357K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caldwell Securities holds 157K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 55K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCLI by 25.63% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCLI by 17.48% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty Wealth Management holds 23K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.