News & Insights

Markets
BCLI

BrainStorm Cell Says FDA Meeting Provides Clear Path For Planned Phase 3b Trial Of NurOwn In ALS

December 07, 2023 — 09:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) announced Thursday the completion of a productive meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss NurOwn, its investigational treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The primary objective of the meeting was to discuss key considerations for a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for a planned Phase 3b registrational trial for NurOwn.

As an outcome of the meeting, BrainStorm will submit relevant documentation as outlined by the FDA to support the SPA.

The ultimate goal is to secure the FDA's agreement that critical elements of the overall protocol design (e.g., entry criteria, endpoints, planned analyses) are adequate and acceptable for a study intended to support a future marketing application.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.