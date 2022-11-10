BrainStorm: FDA Refuses To File Letter Regarding BLA For NurOwn In ALS

(RTTNews) - BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) announced the company has received a refusal to file letter from the FDA regarding the New Biologics License Application for NurOwn for the treatment of ALS. The FDA has indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting. The company said it intends to request a Type A meeting and looks forward to continued discussions with the FDA.

BrainStorm noted that the company will discuss its corporate strategy and plans to advance development on its third quarter 2022earnings call on November 14, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.