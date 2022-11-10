Markets
BCLI

BrainStorm: FDA Refuses To File Letter Regarding BLA For NurOwn In ALS

November 10, 2022 — 08:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) announced the company has received a refusal to file letter from the FDA regarding the New Biologics License Application for NurOwn for the treatment of ALS. The FDA has indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting. The company said it intends to request a Type A meeting and looks forward to continued discussions with the FDA.

BrainStorm noted that the company will discuss its corporate strategy and plans to advance development on its third quarter 2022earnings call on November 14, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCLI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.