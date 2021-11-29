Markets
BrainStorm: Analyses Show Effect Of NurOwn On ALS Disease Progression In Less Severe Disease

(RTTNews) - BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) reported new analyses from the phase 3 trial of NurOwn in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It showed that although the phase 3 trial did not reach statistical significance on the primary and secondary endpoints, pre-specified and post hoc analyses leveraging different methods of exploring the heterogeneity of baseline disease in the trial, revealed the potential for a meaningful treatment effect across endpoints when focusing on a subset of participants with less severe disease at baseline, the company said.

Stacy Lindborg, Chief Development Officer, said: "We are very encouraged by the observation that there appears to be a meaningful treatment effect in patients with less severe disease at baseline that is consistent when using baseline ALSFRS-R scores and the ENCALS model which incorporates additional important disease characteristics that have been shown to be predictive of survival time."

