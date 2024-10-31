Brainhole Technology Unveils Board and Committee Leadership

Brainhole Technology Limited (HK:2203) has released an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, featuring Mr. Zhang Liang Johnson as the Executive Director and a trio of Independent Non-Executive Directors. The company’s governance is further structured through three key committees—Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination—each led by experienced board members. This strategic leadership setup highlights Brainhole Technology’s commitment to robust and diversified corporate governance.

For further insights into HK:2203 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.