Brainhole Technology Sells Sokon Shares

Brainhole Technology Limited (HK:2203) has released an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited has announced the sale of 40,700 Sokon shares for roughly RMB 3.5 million, marking a significant discloseable transaction for the company. The sale was conducted on the open market, and the buyers are independent third parties. Sokon, the entity whose shares were sold, is an innovative manufacturer transitioning towards intelligent vehicles and has a substantial global footprint.

For further insights into HK:2203 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.