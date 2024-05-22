News & Insights

Brainhole Technology Sells Sokon Shares

May 22, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Brainhole Technology Limited (HK:2203) has released an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited has announced the sale of 40,700 Sokon shares for roughly RMB 3.5 million, marking a significant discloseable transaction for the company. The sale was conducted on the open market, and the buyers are independent third parties. Sokon, the entity whose shares were sold, is an innovative manufacturer transitioning towards intelligent vehicles and has a substantial global footprint.

