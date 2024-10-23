Brainhole Technology Granted Waiver for Circular Delay

Brainhole Technology Limited (HK:2203) has released an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited has received a waiver from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, allowing a delay in dispatching a circular detailing recent major transactions, including the disposal and acquisition of shares in companies like NVIDIA and Beike. The circular, initially slated for distribution by late October, will now be dispatched by November 25, 2024. This waiver grants the company more time to finalize essential financial information related to these transactions.

