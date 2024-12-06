Brainhole Technology Boosts Stake in Robinhood

Brainhole Technology Limited (HK:2203) has released an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited has increased its investment in Robinhood by acquiring an additional 16,200 shares for approximately $0.6 million. This transaction, combined with previous acquisitions, amounts to a total investment of $2.2 million, making it a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules. The purchase was financed through the company’s existing financial resources.

