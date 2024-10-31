Brainhole Technology Announces Leadership Changes

Brainhole Technology Limited (HK:2203) has released an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited announced significant changes in its leadership, with the resignation of Executive Director Ms. Wan Duo due to personal commitments. Her roles on the remuneration and nomination committees will be vacated, while Mr. Zhang Liang Johnson will assume the position of the Authorised Representative. This leadership reshuffle comes as the company acknowledges Ms. Wan’s valuable contributions during her tenure.

For further insights into HK:2203 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.