News & Insights

Stocks

Brainhole Technology Announces Leadership Changes

October 31, 2024 — 04:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brainhole Technology Limited (HK:2203) has released an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited announced significant changes in its leadership, with the resignation of Executive Director Ms. Wan Duo due to personal commitments. Her roles on the remuneration and nomination committees will be vacated, while Mr. Zhang Liang Johnson will assume the position of the Authorised Representative. This leadership reshuffle comes as the company acknowledges Ms. Wan’s valuable contributions during her tenure.

For further insights into HK:2203 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.