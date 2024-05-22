Brainhole Tech Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

Brainhole Technology Limited (HK:2203) has released an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, were unanimously passed by shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of board members, the fixing of directors’ remuneration, and the granting of mandates to issue and repurchase company shares. The meeting, attended by shareholders representing nearly 75% of the total issued shares, was supervised by Tricor Investor Services Limited as the scrutineer for vote-taking.

