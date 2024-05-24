News & Insights

Brainhole Tech Bolsters NVIDIA Stake with Major Buy

May 24, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Brainhole Technology Limited (HK:2203) has released an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited has announced a major transaction involving the further acquisition of NVIDIA shares for approximately $0.5 million, escalating the total consideration to around $2.4 million over the past 12 months. This recent acquisition is classified as a discloseable transaction, meeting the criteria for a major transaction according to the Listing Rules, and has already secured written approval from a majority shareholder, eliminating the need for a general meeting.

