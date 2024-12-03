News & Insights

BrainChip Holdings Issues Over 12 Million New Securities

December 03, 2024 — 10:12 pm EST

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has announced the issuance and transfer of over 12 million unquoted equity securities. These securities include ordinary fully paid shares, reflecting active financial maneuvers by the company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it indicates potential strategic growth or restructuring efforts.

