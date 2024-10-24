BrainChip Holdings Issues 10 Million New Shares

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings has announced the issuance of 10 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of its equity plan management. This move is likely to capture the attention of investors keen on the company’s growth and market positioning. The shares are set to be quoted on the ASX, marking a significant development for the company’s stockholders.

For further insights into AU:BRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.