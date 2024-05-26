News & Insights

BrainChip Holdings Announces New Security Issuance

May 26, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has announced the issuance of 818,500 new ordinary fully paid securities on May 27, 2024. These securities are part of the company’s latest expansion of its unquoted equity, as detailed in their most recent notification to the ASX under the code BRN. This move represents a significant step in BrainChip’s corporate financing activities.

