BrainChip Holdings AGM: Key Resolutions Passed

At BrainChip Holdings’ Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2024, a series of resolutions were passed, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of directors, and the approval of various issues of shares and stock units. Notably, all proposed resolutions were carried except for the Conditional Board Spill Meeting resolution, which was not passed.

