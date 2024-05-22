News & Insights

BrainChip Expands Equity with Employee Incentives

May 22, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has announced the issue of new unquoted equity securities, comprising 4,566,595 Restricted Stock Units and 2,093,022 Service Rights, both to be issued on May 21, 2024. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be available for trading on the ASX. The move signals an expansion of BrainChip’s equity base and a reward mechanism for its employees.

