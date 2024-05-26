News & Insights

BrainChip Director’s Stock Holdings Shift

May 26, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has reported a change in the holdings of director Duy-Loan Thi Le, showing an acquisition of 187,344 ordinary shares and a disposal of the same number of restricted stock units, both at no consideration. The transactions have resulted in a new total of 341,665 ordinary shares and 1,006,316 restricted stock units held by the director post-change. These changes were due to the vesting of restricted stock units.

