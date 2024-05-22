BrainChip Director’s Stake Increases

News & Insights

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has issued a Change of Director’s Interest Notice stating Director Pia Turcinov has acquired additional Service Rights as approved in the recent Annual General Meeting without any monetary consideration. The notice details that Turcinov now holds 478,750 Ordinary Shares, 530,406 Performance Rights, and 697,674 Service Rights. There were no disposals of securities and the interests were not traded during a closed period.

