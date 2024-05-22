BrainChip Director’s Shareholdings Increase

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has announced a change in the holdings of director Antonio Jose Florindo Viana, who acquired 697,674 Restricted Stock Units at nil consideration, bringing his total to 1,801,685 units, in addition to holding 1,413,333 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares. This change, effective 23 May 2024, follows the terms approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2024.

