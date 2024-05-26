BrainChip Director’s Shareholding Altered

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

Pia Turcinov, a director at BrainChip Holdings Ltd, has experienced a change in shareholding due to the vesting of Performance Rights. As a result, Turcinov’s total holding now comprises 735,218 Ordinary Shares and 273,938 Performance Rights, after the acquisition and disposal of shares at no monetary consideration. This update to Turcinov’s interest reflects the company’s current employee share plan arrangements.

