BrainChip Director’s Shareholding Adjusted

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has issued a notice indicating a change in Director Antonio Jose Florindo Viana’s interests in the company. As of May 27, 2024, Viana has acquired 187,344 Ordinary Shares and disposed of the same number of Restricted Stock Units, with his total holdings now amounting to 1,600,677 Ordinary Shares and 1,614,341 Restricted Stock Units at no monetary consideration. This change is attributed to the vesting of Restricted Stock Units under the company’s Employee Share Plan Trust.

