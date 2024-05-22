News & Insights

BrainChip Director’s Holdings Increase

May 22, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has reported a change in the interest of director Geoffrey Myles Carrick. Carrick’s holding increased by 697,674 Service Rights, with no securities disposed and the transaction involving no financial consideration. The change occurred on May 23, 2024, and followed the terms approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2024.

