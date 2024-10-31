BrainChip Director Increases Shareholding with New Acquisition

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings has announced a change in the director’s interest as Duy-Loan Thi Le acquired 154,321 ordinary shares through the vesting of restricted stock units. This transaction, effective from November 1, 2024, increased her total holdings to 495,986 ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic shift in her investment within the company.

For further insights into AU:BRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.