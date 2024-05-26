BrainChip Director Adjusts Equity Holdings

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has announced a change in director Geoffrey Myles Carrick’s interests, where 187,344 ordinary shares were acquired and the same number of performance rights were disposed at no cost. Following the change, Carrick holds 187,344 ordinary shares, 2,500,000 unlisted options, and 697,674 service rights. The adjustment followed the vesting of performance rights and did not involve any monetary transaction.

For further insights into AU:BRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.