BrainChip Director Adjusts Equity Holdings

May 26, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has announced a change in director Geoffrey Myles Carrick’s interests, where 187,344 ordinary shares were acquired and the same number of performance rights were disposed at no cost. Following the change, Carrick holds 187,344 ordinary shares, 2,500,000 unlisted options, and 697,674 service rights. The adjustment followed the vesting of performance rights and did not involve any monetary transaction.

