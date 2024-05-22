BrainChip Director Acquires More Shares

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has announced a change in Director Sean Hehir’s interest in the company, with an acquisition of 3,171,247 Restricted Stock Units at no cost, increasing his total holdings to 8,517,470 units post-change. This allotment was in line with the terms approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2024. There were no changes reported in the director’s interests in contracts.

