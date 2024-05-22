BrainChip Director Acquires Additional Service Rights

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has announced a change in the holdings of Director Peter Van der Made, who acquired 697,674 Service Rights without disposal of any securities. This change, which occurred on 23 May 2024 with no monetary consideration, leaves Van der Made with a total of 156,805,823 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and 1,960,309 combined Performance and Service Rights post-acquisition.

