US Markets

Brainard: Fed committed to higher rates but path and pace data-dependent

Contributor
Howard Schneider Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The U.S. Federal Reserve is committed to further interest rate increases and to maintaining tight monetary policy, but the exact path and pace will depend on how inflation and the economy evolve, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Monday.

CHICAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is committed to further interest rate increases and to maintaining tight monetary policy, but the exact path and pace will depend on how inflation and the economy evolve, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Monday.

"There is clarity that monetary policy will be restrictive for some time, until there is confidence inflation comes down. ... The (Federal Open Market) Committee has said policy rates will increase further," Brainard said.

"We also will be learning as we go and that assessment will reflect incoming data and also risks domestically and globally. ... The actual policy path will be data-dependent."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular