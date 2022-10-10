Brainard: Fed committed to higher rates but path and pace data-dependent

CHICAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is committed to further interest rate increases and to maintaining tight monetary policy, but the exact path and pace will depend on how inflation and the economy evolve, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Monday.

"There is clarity that monetary policy will be restrictive for some time, until there is confidence inflation comes down. ... The (Federal Open Market) Committee has said policy rates will increase further," Brainard said.

"We also will be learning as we go and that assessment will reflect incoming data and also risks domestically and globally. ... The actual policy path will be data-dependent."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

