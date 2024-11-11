News & Insights

Stocks

Braille Energy Secures Financing Extension Approval

November 11, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Braille Energy Systems Inc (TSE:BES) has released an update.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. has secured an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange to complete its previously announced equity financing by December 9, 2024. The offering includes units priced at $0.09 each, consisting of one common share and one purchase warrant, with final approval pending from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:BES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.