Braille Energy Secures Financing Extension Approval

Braille Energy Systems Inc (TSE:BES) has released an update.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. has secured an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange to complete its previously announced equity financing by December 9, 2024. The offering includes units priced at $0.09 each, consisting of one common share and one purchase warrant, with final approval pending from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:BES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.