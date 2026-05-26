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Braiin Limited Stock Surges 106% Over Partnership With Switchcraft

May 26, 2026 — 11:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of Braiin Limited (BRAI) is surging about 106 percent on Tuesday morning after it announced a strategic partnership with Switchcraft to integrate embedded utility and telecom switching capabilities across the company's expanding UK Living Infrastructure and PropTech ecosystem.

The company's shares are currently trading at $14.79 on the Nasdaq, up 106.28 percent. The stock opened at $8.62 and has climbed as high as $18.59 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $4.19 to $33.00.

The partnership is part of Braiin's strategy to build an AI-native Living Infrastructure platform for the global residential lifecycle economy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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