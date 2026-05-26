Braiin Limited Stock Surges 106% Over Partnership With Switchcraft

(RTTNews) - Stock of Braiin Limited (BRAI) is surging about 106 percent on Tuesday morning after it announced a strategic partnership with Switchcraft to integrate embedded utility and telecom switching capabilities across the company's expanding UK Living Infrastructure and PropTech ecosystem.

The company's shares are currently trading at $14.79 on the Nasdaq, up 106.28 percent. The stock opened at $8.62 and has climbed as high as $18.59 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $4.19 to $33.00.

The partnership is part of Braiin's strategy to build an AI-native Living Infrastructure platform for the global residential lifecycle economy.

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