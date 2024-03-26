News & Insights

Markets
BRAG

Bragg Gaming Slips To Operational Loss In Q4, Sees Growth In FY24; Mulls Sale

March 26, 2024 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG, BRAG.TO), a B2B gaming technology and content provider, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter operational loss was 0.4 million euros or $0.4 million, compared to last year's profit of 0.2 million euros.

EBITDA grew to 3.33 million euros from prior year's 2.68 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 23.7 percent from last year to 2.79 million euros or $3.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins decreased 350 basis points to 11.9 percent.

Gross profit fell 7.3 percent to 12.0 million euros or $12.9 million.

Revenue also declined 1.4 percent to 23.36 million euros or $25.2 million from last year's 23.68 million euros or $25.5 million. The results reflected the revised commercial terms agreed with a key strategic partner that took effect during the quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Bragg now expects revenue to rise 9.1 percent to 16.6 percent to a range of 102 million euros to 109 million euros or $109.7 million to $117.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase up to 21.7 percent to a range of 15.2 million euros to 18.5 million euros or $16.3 million to $19.9 million.

The midpoints of the 2024 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges represent growth of 12.8 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively, over the prior year.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors confirmed that it has formed an ad hoc special committee to undertake a review of its strategic alternatives.

These alternatives may include the sale of the company or of its assets, a merger, financing, further acquisitions, or other strategic alternatives. No timetable to complete the strategic review process has been established.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRAG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.