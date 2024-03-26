Bragg Gaming Slips To Operational Loss In Q4, Sees Growth In FY24; Mulls Sale

(RTTNews) - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG, BRAG.TO), a B2B gaming technology and content provider, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter operational loss was 0.4 million euros or $0.4 million, compared to last year's profit of 0.2 million euros.

EBITDA grew to 3.33 million euros from prior year's 2.68 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 23.7 percent from last year to 2.79 million euros or $3.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins decreased 350 basis points to 11.9 percent.

Gross profit fell 7.3 percent to 12.0 million euros or $12.9 million.

Revenue also declined 1.4 percent to 23.36 million euros or $25.2 million from last year's 23.68 million euros or $25.5 million. The results reflected the revised commercial terms agreed with a key strategic partner that took effect during the quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Bragg now expects revenue to rise 9.1 percent to 16.6 percent to a range of 102 million euros to 109 million euros or $109.7 million to $117.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase up to 21.7 percent to a range of 15.2 million euros to 18.5 million euros or $16.3 million to $19.9 million.

The midpoints of the 2024 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges represent growth of 12.8 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively, over the prior year.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors confirmed that it has formed an ad hoc special committee to undertake a review of its strategic alternatives.

These alternatives may include the sale of the company or of its assets, a merger, financing, further acquisitions, or other strategic alternatives. No timetable to complete the strategic review process has been established.

