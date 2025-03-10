Is Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 267 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRAG's full-year earnings has moved 240% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BRAG has returned about 17.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 1.4%. As we can see, Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY). The stock is up 8.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Capcom Co., Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.2% this year, meaning that BRAG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Capcom Co., Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Bragg Gaming Group Inc. and Capcom Co., Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.