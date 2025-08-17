Bragg Gaming Detects Internal Cyber Breach, Launches Immediate Remediation

(RTTNews) - Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG.TO) reported a cybersecurity breach detected early Saturday morning, August 16, 2025 (CEST). The company acted immediately to contain the situation and has engaged independent cybersecurity specialists to support its response and ensure best-practice remediation.

Initial findings suggest the breach was confined to Bragg's internal systems, with no evidence of compromised personal data. Importantly, the incident has not affected Bragg's operational capabilities or access to its systems.

Bragg emphasized its commitment to data protection and transparency, assuring stakeholders that it is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and working diligently to resolve it.

