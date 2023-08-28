Bragg Gaming CFO Yaniv Sherman Steps Down, Names Matevz Mazij Replacement

(RTTNews) - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG), a B2B gaming technology and content provider, announced on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer, Yaniv Sherman has resigned. Matevz Mazij, has been appointed the chief executive, effective immediately.

Mazij is currently the chairman of the board and was the founder of Oryx Gaming which was acquired by Bragg in 2018. He is also Bragg's largest shareholder.

On Friday, shares of Bragg closed at $5.31 down 2.75% on Nasdaq.

