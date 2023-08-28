News & Insights

Markets
BRAG

Bragg Gaming CFO Yaniv Sherman Steps Down, Names Matevz Mazij Replacement

August 28, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG), a B2B gaming technology and content provider, announced on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer, Yaniv Sherman has resigned. Matevz Mazij, has been appointed the chief executive, effective immediately.

Mazij is currently the chairman of the board and was the founder of Oryx Gaming which was acquired by Bragg in 2018. He is also Bragg's largest shareholder.

On Friday, shares of Bragg closed at $5.31 down 2.75% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRAG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.