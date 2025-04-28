Brag House Holdings Partners with Florida Gators Athletics and Learfield to Launch Innovative Gaming Experiences for Gen Z Fans

Brag House partners with Florida Gator Athletics and Learfield to integrate gaming into college sports engagement for Gen Z.

Quiver AI Summary

Brag House Holdings, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Florida Gator Athletics and Learfield's Florida Gators Sports Properties, aimed at creating a unique digital sports platform for Gen Z that melds gaming, college sports, and social interaction. This initiative will kick off with the Brag Gator Gauntlet at the University of Florida, featuring digital and in-person gaming events designed to enhance student and fan engagement with college athletics. The partnership introduces gamified experiences and tailored branding opportunities for companies to connect with the influential Gen Z audience. Moreover, Brag House plans to leverage data insights for effective marketing strategies and aims to expand this model to additional campuses in the coming years. This collaboration not only redefines how fans engage with college sports but also provides brands with new avenues for interaction with a younger demographic.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a strategic partnership with Florida Gator Athletics and Learfield, enhancing brand visibility and credibility in college sports.

Launch of the Brag Gator Gauntlet, a unique initiative that merges gaming with college sports, targeting the influential Gen Z demographic.

Plans for expansion to 50 campuses by the end of 2026, indicating strong growth potential and scalability for the company.

Development of a robust data engine to provide actionable insights for brands, allowing for hyper-personalized marketing campaigns that resonate with Gen Z.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a strategic partnership may highlight reliance on collaborations for growth, which could raise concerns about the company's ability to independently innovate and attract Gen Z without external partnerships.

Forward-looking statements warn investors of inherent uncertainties and risks, indicating that the company's future performance may not meet expectations, which can lead to skepticism in the market.

The press release outlines ambitious expansion plans targeting a rapid increase to 50 campuses by the end of 2026, which may pose significant operational and logistical challenges, raising doubts about execution capabilities.

FAQ

What is Brag House's new partnership about?

Brag House has partnered with Florida Gator Athletics and Learfield to create a digital sports medium for Gen Z, integrating gaming and college sports.

How does the Brag Gator Gauntlet work?

The Brag Gator Gauntlet features digital and in-person gaming activations that connect students and fans with their favorite teams through immersive experiences.

What benefits does this partnership offer to brands?

This partnership provides brands with custom advertising, sponsorship opportunities, and gamified experiences to engage with Gen Z college audiences effectively.

What expansion plans does Brag House have?

Brag House aims to expand its model to 10 more campuses in 2025 and scale to 50 campuses by the end of 2026.

How is Brag House engaging with Gen Z insights?

Brag House uses proprietary behavioral data to help brands create personalized, performance-optimized marketing campaigns tailored to Gen Z's preferences.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) (the “Company” or “Brag House”



)



, the premier Gen Z engagement platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and social interaction, today announced a strategic partnership with Florida Gator Athletics and Learfield’s Florida Gators Sports Properties, the media and technology company powering college athletics at over 200 schools. All Gators Athletics sponsorship agreements are managed by athletic media rights holder Florida Gators Sports Properties. This collaboration introduces a first-of-its-kind digital sports medium for Gen Z—reimagining how students and fans engage with college sports through gaming across the nation.





The initiative debuts with the Orange and Blue at the



University of Florida (UF)



, with the launch of the



Brag Gator Gauntlet



—a flagship series of digital and in-person gaming activations that fuse school spirit, gaming culture, and live sports into immersive, competitive experiences. These events align with real-world sports calendars, offering students and fans new, interactive ways to rally around their favorite teams through video games they already love to play.





“We’re not just adding gaming to sports—we’re creating a new lane that lives in harmony with college athletics,” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO & Co-Founder of Brag House. “Starting this series with the Florida Gators and Learfield’s unparalleled access to over 200 universities allows us to scale this vision while giving brands an authentic way to connect with the most elusive and influential demographic—Gen Z.”





“This partnership represents an exciting evolution in how partners engage with the student body and Gator Nation,” said Darren McPhail, General Manager of Florida Gators Sports Properties. “By integrating gaming into our athletic culture, we’re providing innovative avenues for student involvement and offering brands a new way to engage with the younger demographics of Gator Nation.”







Redefining Fan Engagement







The Brag House x Gators Athletics initiative, in partnership with Learfield, builds a parallel sports engagement channel tailored for digitally native students:







Interactive in-person and online gaming activations tied to real-life sporting events



Interactive in-person and online gaming activations tied to real-life sporting events



Branded gaming experiences designed to mirror student rivalries and fandom



Branded gaming experiences designed to mirror student rivalries and fandom



Name, Image, and Likeness (“NIL”)-integrated gaming content featuring student-athletes to elevate school pride and authenticity













Scalable Brand Opportunities







For brands seeking to connect with Gen Z in a meaningful way, this partnership delivers unrivaled access to hyper-engaged college communities:







Custom advertising and sponsorship opportunities across digital platforms, on-site events, and athletic venues



Custom advertising and sponsorship opportunities across digital platforms, on-site events, and athletic venues



Gamified experiences and branded loyalty systems that reward participation and foster deeper brand affinity



Gamified experiences and branded loyalty systems that reward participation and foster deeper brand affinity



Student-athletes influencer-driven campaigns featuring serialized content











This monetization model shows how brands can generate a measurable return on investment while deepening engagement with target audiences.







Actionable Gen Z Insights







Beyond engagement, Brag House will continue to build a



robust data engine



to help brands connect with Gen Z in a more



authentic and measurable way



. Using proprietary behavioral data and insights, Brag House will empower marketers to create hyper-personalized, performance-optimized campaigns tailored to Gen Z’s preferences and behavior.







What’s Next







Following the first activation with Gators Athletics for students of the University of Florida, Brag House and Learfield aim to roll out the model across additional campuses later this year. The roadmap targets a



10-school expansion in 2025



, scaling to



50 campuses by the end of 2026



, supported by evolving technology capabilities and advanced audience segmentation tools.





“This is not a niche campaign—it’s a new tradition,” added Malloy. “We're defining how Gen Z connects with college athletics—and giving brands a meaningful way to be part of that story.”







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.







About Brag House







Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.







About Learfield







Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield’s presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.







Media Contact:







Fatema Bhabrawala





Director of Media Relations





fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com







Investor Relations Contact:







Adele Carey





VP, Investor Relations





ir@thebraghouse.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.