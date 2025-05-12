Brag House Holdings Launches 'Brag Gators Gauntlet' Series – Baseball Edition in Collaboration with Florida Gators Athletics

Brag House launches 'Brag Gators Gauntlet' tournament, merging college sports and gaming for Gen Z engagement.

Brag House Holdings, Inc. has announced the launch of the 'Brag Gators Gauntlet' Series – Baseball Edition, a one-day Fortnite tournament aimed at engaging Gen Z with college sports. Set to take place on May 17, 2025, the event, organized in partnership with Florida Gators Athletics and Learfield, combines gaming with college baseball culture to create interactive experiences for students and alumni. The tournament will feature a Fortnite no-build battle royale format, streamed live on the Brag House platform, enhancing the fan experience leading up to a college baseball game between Florida and Alabama. CEO Lavell Juan Malloy II emphasized that this initiative aims to redefine fan engagement, while also allowing brands to connect with targeted college communities through gamified experiences and data-driven insights. Future plans include expanding the Gauntlet model to additional campuses in 2025 and beyond.

Potential Positives

Launch of the ‘Brag Gators Gauntlet’ Series showcases Brag House's innovative approach to merging college sports with gaming, tapping into the Gen Z demographic.

Collaboration with Florida Gators Athletics and Learfield enhances brand visibility and credibility within the college sports community.

The event serves as a lead-in to the Florida vs. Alabama baseball game, creating synergy between digital and physical fan experiences.

Plans to replicate the tournament model across additional campuses indicates potential for growth and long-term engagement in the college sports ecosystem.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates risks and uncertainties regarding the execution and prospects of the Brag Gators Gauntlet, which could imply potential operational challenges for the company.

It highlights the company's reliance on partnerships with Learfield and Florida Gators Athletics, potentially exposing it to risks if these collaborations do not meet expectations.

The emphasis on a nationwide rollout may create high public and investor expectations, putting pressure on the company to deliver successful outcomes consistently.

FAQ

What is the Brag Gators Gauntlet – Baseball Edition?

The Brag Gators Gauntlet is a one-day Fortnite tournament for college students and alumni, merging gaming with college sports.

When is the Brag Gators Gauntlet tournament scheduled?

The tournament will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM EST.

Who is eligible to participate in the tournament?

Current students and alumni from the University of Florida and the University of Alabama are eligible to participate.

How will the tournament be broadcasted?

The tournament will be streamed live on the Brag House platform with interactive commentary and analysis.

What is Brag House’s mission?

Brag House aims to create a digital sports medium that engages Gen Z through interactive college athletics and casual gaming.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) (“Brag House” or the “Company”), the premier Gen Z engagement platform that operates at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and social interaction, today announced the launch of the ‘



Brag Gators Gauntlet’ Series – Baseball Edition



, a high-impact, single-day tournament Featuring Fortnite hosted in collaboration with



Florida Gators Athletics



and



Learfield’s Florida Gators Sports Properties



.





This landmark activation is the first in a nationwide rollout stemming from Brag House’s strategic partnership roadmap that was announced on April 28, 2025, and reaffirmed in the Company's recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The Brag Gators Gauntlet is designed to fuse the passion of college sports, starting with college baseball, and the cultural power of gaming, in a way that only Brag House can deliver – by bringing students, alumni, and brands together in real time through interactive and gamified experiences.





“This isn’t just a tournament – it’s a gamified digital tailgate, a new way for Gen Z to rally around their school,” said



Lavell Juan Malloy II



, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House. “With Learfield and Florida Gators Athletics, we’re redefining what it means to be a fan – empowering students and alumni to play, brag, and win as an essential part of the college sports experience.”







Tournament Details











Name:



Brag Gators Gauntlet – Baseball Edition



Brag Gators Gauntlet – Baseball Edition





Date, Time and Place:



Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM EST | Online







Format:



Fortnite No-Build, Solos, Battle Royale (private lobbies) – 4 rounds (heats) leading to a final heat



Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM EST | Online Fortnite No-Build, Solos, Battle Royale (private lobbies) – 4 rounds (heats) leading to a final heat





Eligibility:



Open to current students and alumni from both the University of Florida and the University of Alabama



Open to current students and alumni from both the University of Florida and the University of Alabama





Live Broadcast:



Activation will be streamed live on the Brag House platform with casters, play-by-play in-game analysis, and other interactive elements







The tournament will serve as a lead-in to the highly anticipated



Florida vs. Alabama college baseball game



, further aligning digital and physical campus events into a cohesive fan experience.







Beyond the Game







The Brag Gators Gauntlet reflects Brag House’s larger mission: to build a



new digital sports medium



tailored to Gen Z by merging college athletics with competitive, casual gaming. It also continues the Company’s focus on



NIL-integrated content



,



loyalty token rewards



, and



data-rich experiences



that enable brands to engage authentically with hyper-targeted college communities.





“With every activation, we are not only creating entertainment – we’re generating insights, building brand equity, and delivering measurable ROI for our partners,” added Malloy.







What’s Next







Following this activation, Brag House and Learfield plan to replicate the Brag Gauntlet model across additional campuses in 2025 and beyond, with the goal of establishing an enduring layer of Gen Z engagement within the college sports ecosystem.







About Brag House







Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit





www.braghouse.com





.







About Learfield







Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield’s presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the execution and prospects of the Brag Gators Gauntlet and Brag House’s and Learfield’s plan to expand the Brag Gauntlet model. For a full discussion of these risks, please refer to Brag House’s SEC filings.







Media Contact:







Fatema Bhabrawala





Director of Media Relations





fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com







Investor Relations Contact:







Adele Carey





VP, Investor Relations





ir@thebraghouse.com



