Brag House Holdings, Inc. Receives Initiation of Coverage from Zacks Small-Cap Research

Brag House Holdings, Inc. receives coverage initiation from Zacks Small-Cap Research, highlighting its innovative model and growth prospects.

Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), a media-tech platform that merges gaming and college sports engagement with Gen Z, has announced that Zacks Small-Cap Research has initiated coverage on the company. The report emphasizes Brag House’s innovative platform that fosters genuine interaction between casual gamers, brands, and collegiate sports, targeting the Gen Z demographic, which is expected to be a significant part of the workforce and possess substantial disposable income by 2030. It highlights the importance of Brag House's strategic partnerships, notably with Learfield, to enhance its media rights coverage at over 200 NCAA Division schools. The analysis also points to promising growth opportunities through B2B sponsorships, college tournaments, and a forthcoming SaaS-based analytics platform. With an estimated market opportunity of $6.7 billion, Brag House is well-positioned in this expanding niche. CEO Lavell Juan Malloy, II, expressed gratitude for Zacks' recognition, asserting the company's commitment to delivering value through innovative, data-driven engagement.

Potential Positives

Zacks Small-Cap Research has initiated coverage of Brag House, indicating credibility and recognition from a respected equity research authority.

The report emphasizes Brag House’s innovative platform, highlighting its unique engagement model with Gen Z, which is crucial for attracting this demographic's attention and spending power.

The coverage outlines significant growth prospects for Brag House, including anticipated revenue increases through strategic partnerships and new initiatives like a SaaS-based analytics platform.

Zacks estimates the target market for Brag House at $6.7 billion, positioning the company to capture opportunities in a rapidly expanding industry segment.

Potential Negatives

Despite the recognition from Zacks, the company remains classified as a small-cap entity, which often implies higher volatility and risk compared to larger, more established firms.

The press release does not provide specific financial figures or projections, potentially leaving investors uncertain about the company's actual performance and growth potential.

Brag House's focus on a niche demographic (Gen Z) may limit its market appeal and revenue streams, raising concerns about sustainability and long-term growth.

FAQ

What is Brag House Holdings, Inc.?

Brag House is a media-tech platform focused on gaming, college sports, and engaging Gen Z users.

Who initiated coverage of Brag House?

Zacks Small-Cap Research has initiated coverage of Brag House, highlighting its innovative business model.

How does Brag House engage with Gen Z?

Brag House provides a platform that facilitates authentic interactions between Gen Z gamers, brands, and collegiate sports communities.

What market opportunities is Brag House targeting?

Brag House aims to capture a niche in the $6.7 billion market related to gaming and Gen Z engagement.

What partnership has Brag House established recently?

Brag House partnered with Learfield to access media rights across over 200 NCAA Division schools, expanding its reach.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) ("Brag House" or the "Company"), the media-tech platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and Gen Z engagement, is pleased to announce that Zacks Small-Cap Research has initiated coverage of Brag House.









Highlights from Zacks Coverage













Recognition of Innovative Model:



Zacks highlights Brag House's unique platform, which enables authentic engagement between Gen Z casual gamers, brands, and collegiate sports communities.



Zacks highlights Brag House’s unique platform, which enables authentic engagement between Gen Z casual gamers, brands, and collegiate sports communities.





Gen Z Focus:



The report underscores Brag House's strategic focus on Gen Z, a demographic expected to comprise a significant portion of the workforce by 2030 and projected to hold $360 billion in disposable income.



The report underscores Brag House’s strategic focus on Gen Z, a demographic expected to comprise a significant portion of the workforce by 2030 and projected to hold $360 billion in disposable income.





Strategic Partnerships:



Zacks notes the importance of our recent partnership with Learfield, granting access to media rights across 200+ NCAA Division schools and expanding our national reach.



Zacks notes the importance of our recent partnership with Learfield, granting access to media rights across 200+ NCAA Division schools and expanding our national reach.





Growth Prospects:



The coverage outlines Brag House's anticipated revenue growth through B2B sponsorships, collegiate tournaments, and the future launch of a SaaS-based analytics platform to deliver actionable Gen Z insights to brands.



The coverage outlines Brag House’s anticipated revenue growth through B2B sponsorships, collegiate tournaments, and the future launch of a SaaS-based analytics platform to deliver actionable Gen Z insights to brands.





Market Opportunity:



Zacks estimates Brag House's target market at $6.7 billion, with our platform positioned to capture a sizable niche within this rapidly expanding segment.











"We are honored to be recognized by Zacks Small-Cap Research, a respected authority in equity research," said Lavell Juan Malloy, II, CEO and Chairman of Brag House. "Their initiation of coverage validates our vision to bridge the gap between brands and Gen Z through innovative, data-driven engagement. Our recent milestones, including the Learfield partnership and successful collegiate activations, demonstrate Brag House's momentum and commitment to delivering value for our partners, users, and shareholders."







About Brag House







Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. For more information, visit www.braghouse.com.





www.braghouse.com





.







About Zacks Small Cap Research







Zacks Small Cap Research ("Zacks SCR") is a division of Zacks Investment Research. Zacks SCR coverage specifically looks to focus on small and micro-cap companies that are underfollowed or undervalued by Wall Street. Our analysts seek to identify and report on these companies, bringing to investors a unique opportunity to gain insight on small cap investments that are believed to be undervalued and well-positioned for future growth. Our goal is to produce high quality (institutional) research for the small cap portfolio.







Media Contact:







Fatema Bhabrawala





Director of Media Relations





fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com







Investor Relations Contact:







Adele Carey





VP, Investor Relations





ir@thebraghouse.com



