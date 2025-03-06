Brag House Holdings, Inc. Prices Initial Public Offering of Common Stock at $4.00 per Share

Brag House Holdings, Inc. announces pricing of IPO at $4.00 per share to connect brands with Gen Z gamers.

Brag House Holdings, Inc., a media technology platform focused on casual college gamers and brands targeting the Gen Z demographic, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,475,000 shares at $4.00 each, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 221,250 shares. The shares are set to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "TBH," pending customary closing conditions. Kingswood Capital Partners is the lead underwriter for the offering, which follows SEC approval of the relevant registration statements. The company aims to enhance casual gaming experiences through its platform, which integrates gaming, social interaction, and technology. For more details, investors can access the final prospectus through Kingswood Capital Partners or the SEC's website.

Potential Positives

Brag House is successfully pricing its initial public offering at $4.00 per share, indicating market confidence and setting a clear valuation for the company.

The offering includes an overallotment option for underwriters to purchase additional shares, potentially increasing total capital raised.

Shares are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "TBH," which raises the company's visibility and credibility in the market.

The completion of the registration statement with the SEC, indicating regulatory approval, demonstrates compliance and readiness for public investment.

Potential Negatives

The initial public offering price of US$4.00 per share may indicate limited investor confidence or perceived value, particularly if market comparisons suggest that valuation is low for the sector.

The offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis, which may imply that underwriters have concerns about the demand for the shares.

The company acknowledges that actual results may differ materially from expectations, highlighting inherent risks in their business model and future performance, which may deter potential investors.

FAQ

What is Brag House Holdings, Inc.?

Brag House Holdings, Inc. is a media technology platform focused on casual college gamers and connecting brands with Gen Z.

What is the IPO price for Brag House's shares?

The IPO price for Brag House's shares is set at US$4.00 per share.

Where will Brag House stock be traded?

Brag House stock will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "TBH."

Who is managing the Brag House IPO?

Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC is the Sole Bookrunning Manager for the Brag House IPO.

How can I obtain the final prospectus for the IPO?

The final prospectus can be obtained from Kingswood Capital Partners or via the SEC's website when available.

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. ("Brag House" or the "Company"), a premier media technology platform designed for casual college gamers and brands seeking to connect with the Gen Z demographic, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,475,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 221,250 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "TBH," subject to customary closing conditions.





The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC is acting as the Sole Bookrunning Manager and WestPark Capital Inc. is acting as an underwriter. Lucosky Brookman LLP is acting as U.S. securities counsel to the Company, and Dickinson Wright LLP is acting as U.S. securities counsel to the underwriters in connection with the Offering.





A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-280282) relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective by the SEC on Friday, February 14, 2025 and an additional registration statement on Form S-1 related to the Offering was filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and became automatically effective on March 5, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained, when available, from Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, at126 East 56



th



Street Suite 22S New York, NY 10022, via email at syndicate@kingswoodus.com, or by calling 212-487-1080. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus, when available, can also be obtained via the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.







About Brag House







Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure investors that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, available for review at www.sec.gov.







Media Contact:







Dan Walsh





dan@mustardpr.com





+44 (0) 7827 816 971







Investor Relations Contact:







Adele Carey





VP, Investor Relations





ir@thebraghouse.com



