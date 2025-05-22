Brag House Holdings, Inc. Launches Brag Gators Gauntlet Series, Enhancing Fan Engagement Through Digital Gaming

Brag House launched the Brag Gators Gauntlet series, a digital gaming tailgate for Florida Gators and Alabama students.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), the Gen Z engagement platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and digital media, announced the successful launch of the inaugural



Brag Gators Gauntlet series



. The first activation of this series, in partnership with Florida Gators Athletics and Learfield’s Florida Gators Sports Properties, took place online on Saturday, May 17, 2025, ahead of the Gators’ 9–3 college baseball victory over Alabama at Condron Family Ballpark.





The Brag Gators Gauntlet: Baseball Edition featured a Fortnite (private lobbies, no-build) solos tournament and a baseball-inspired scoring format. Open to current students and alumni of both the University of Florida and the University of Alabama, the activation served as a digital gaming tailgate leading into the Florida–Alabama baseball game. The activation, which had capacity for 100 competitors, received nearly 300 gamer registrations ranging from freshman to alumni.





“It was exciting to see so many UF students and alumni participate,” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House. “The activation created a gamified digital tailgate, where they came together around school pride and competition in a Fortnite tournament designed with baseball-themed rules. It added a new layer to game day, especially as the Gators took the series with a commanding 9–3 win.”





Michael Yencik, a third-year student at University of Florida on a pre-med track studying nutritional sciences, was crowned champion of the Brag Gators Gauntlet: Baseball Edition. Competing under the gamertag MrGittyGut, Yencik secured the top spot after consistently high placements across all heats and a standout performance in the final heat. “It was a surreal experience,” said MrGittyGut, when asked about this activation and how it ties into the Gators spirit and college baseball. He added “Gators all the way! We've had an unbelievable season, from playing well in football to a National Championship in Basketball. You can’t go wrong with the Gators no matter what.”





The Gauntlet series also reflects Brag House’s broader strategy of integrating Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, loyalty-driven engagement, and scalable digital experiences tailored to Gen Z audiences. This first activation at the University of Florida is what Brag House envisions as the first step in a larger series of campus experiences being planned in collaboration with Learfield, with more activations in the series being planned for select universities across the country in 2025.





“This is the foundation of a broader initiative,” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House. “By merging college sports with interactive digital gaming formats, we’re building a new layer of fan engagement that serves students, alumni, schools, and brand partners alike.”







About Brag House











Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit





www.braghouse.com





.







About Learfield











Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield’s presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.







