Brag House Holdings, Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering of 1,475,000 Shares at $4.00 Each

Brag House Holdings, Inc. completes its IPO, offering 1,475,000 shares at $4.00 each, targeting casual college gamers.

Quiver AI Summary

Brag House Holdings, Inc., a media technology platform aimed at connecting casual college gamers with brands targeting the Gen Z demographic, has successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 1,475,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share. The offering was managed by Kingswood Capital Partners and WestPark Capital Inc. Following the effectiveness of their registration statements by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in February and March 2025, the company emphasizes its focus on creating a community-driven gaming environment equipped with live-streaming, gamification, and custom tournament services. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements in the announcement are subject to risks and uncertainties. Further details about the IPO can be obtained from Kingswood or through the SEC's website.

Potential Positives

Brag House successfully closed its initial public offering, raising capital by offering 1,475,000 shares of common stock at a price of US$4.00 per share, enhancing its financial position.

The effective registration statements with the SEC demonstrate the company's compliance and transparency, vital for investor confidence.

The focus on connecting with the influential Gen Z demographic positions Brag House strategically within a growing market segment.

Potential Negatives

Closing the initial public offering at a price of $4.00 per share could indicate a lower than anticipated valuation, which may raise concerns about investor confidence and the company's market position.

The mention of various risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements could create apprehension among potential investors regarding the company's future performance and stability.

The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which may leave investors unsure about the reliability and future relevance of the information presented.

FAQ

What is Brag House Holdings, Inc.?

Brag House is a media technology platform focused on casual college gamers and brands connecting with Gen Z.

How many shares were offered in the IPO?

The initial public offering included 1,475,000 shares of common stock.

What was the public offering price per share?

The shares were offered at a public price of US$4.00 each.

Who managed the IPO for Brag House?

Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC acted as the Sole Bookrunning Manager for the offering.

Where can I obtain the final prospectus for the offering?

The final prospectus is available from Kingswood Capital Partners or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. ("Brag House" or the "Company"), a premier media technology platform designed for casual college gamers and brands seeking to connect with the Gen Z demographic, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,475,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share.





Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC is acting as the Sole Bookrunning Manager and WestPark Capital Inc. is acting as an underwriter. Lucosky Brookman LLP is acting as U.S. securities counsel to the Company, and Dickinson Wright LLP is acting as U.S. securities counsel to the underwriters in connection for the Offering.





A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-280282) relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective by the SEC on Friday, February 14, 2025 and an additional registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-285586) related to the Offering was filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and became automatically effective on March 5, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained from Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, at 126 East 56th Street Suite 22R New York, NY 10022, via email at syndicate@kingswoodus.com, or by calling 212-487-1080. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus can also be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.







About Brag House







Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure investors that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, available for review at www.sec.gov.







Media Contact:







Dan Walsh





dan@mustardpr.com





+44 (0) 7827 816 971







Investor Relations Contact:







Adele Carey





VP, Investor Relations





ir@thebraghouse.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.