Brag House Holdings, Inc. Addresses Nasdaq Compliance Issue While Advancing Fan Engagement Initiatives

Brag House Holdings reported a delay in filing its Form 10-Q but plans to comply before July 28, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Brag House Holdings, Inc. announced that it is working on its Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025, after receiving notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market regarding non-compliance with a listing rule due to the delayed filing. The company plans to submit its Form 10-Q before the compliance plan deadline on July 28, and the Nasdaq notice does not currently affect its stock listing. CEO Lavell Juan Malloy II emphasized the company's commitment to transparency and compliance while focusing on its mission to enhance college gaming through innovative digital experiences. Recently, Brag House launched the Brag Gators Gauntlet: Baseball Edition, merging college sports with gaming, and will continue to host similar events at various universities throughout 2025.

Potential Positives

Brag House is actively working on filing its Form 10-Q, demonstrating a commitment to regulatory compliance and transparency.

The company successfully launched the Brag Gators Gauntlet event, indicating strong consumer engagement and partnership with notable sports organizations.

The partnership with Florida Gators Athletics and future planned events shows potential for growth in fan engagement and market presence in college sports.

Brag House's focus on merging gaming with college sports positions it strategically within a growing market aimed at the influential Gen Z demographic.

Potential Negatives

Brag House Holdings is currently out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to a delayed filing of its Form 10-Q, which raises concerns about the company's financial transparency and governance practices.

The notice from Nasdaq indicates potential challenges in the company's ability to meet regulatory deadlines, reflecting negatively on their operational management.

The company has set a tight deadline to submit a compliance plan, which may indicate underlying issues that could affect investor confidence and stock performance.

FAQ

What recent compliance issue did Brag House face with Nasdaq?

Brag House received notice from Nasdaq for not complying with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to a delayed Form 10-Q filing.

When does Brag House plan to submit its Form 10-Q?

The Company intends to file its Form 10-Q before the compliance plan deadline on July 28, 2025.

How did Brag House engage fans during the recent Gauntlet event?

Brag House hosted a Fortnite tournament with a baseball-inspired scoring format to engage students and alumni in college sports.

What is Brag House's focus moving forward?

Brag House aims to revolutionize casual gaming on college campuses through interactive digital experiences and NIL-integrated content.

Where can I learn more about Brag House's services?

For more information about Brag House, visit their official website at www.braghouse.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), the Gen Z engagement platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and digital media, today announced that it continues to diligently work on its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.





As anticipated, on May 27, 2025, the Company received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the delayed filing of its Form 10-Q. Brag House intends to file its Form 10-Q before the date it would have to submit a compliance plan on July 28 to Nasdaq for continued listing. The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Brag House’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.





"We remain committed to transparency and full compliance with our SEC reporting obligations," said Lavell Juan Malloy II, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Brag House. "As a recently public company, our team is working diligently to complete all necessary disclosures and filings while maintaining our strategic focus."





As Brag House continues to enhance its operational infrastructure, the Company remains focused on executing its long-term vision to revolutionize casual gaming on college campuses through school-spirit-based digital experiences and NIL-integrated content.





Earlier this month, Brag House, in partnership with Florida Gators Athletics and Learfield’s Florida Gators Sports Properties, launched the inaugural



Brag Gators Gauntlet: Baseball Edition



. The event, hosted ahead of the Gators’ baseball game against Alabama, featured a Fortnite tournament with a baseball-inspired scoring format and saw strong turnout from both current students and alumni. The activation served as a gamified digital tailgate, offering a new layer of engagement for college sports fans.





“This is the foundation of a broader initiative,” added Malloy. “By merging college sports with interactive digital gaming formats, we’re building a new layer of fan engagement that serves students, alumni, schools, and brand partners alike.”





Following the successful debut event, Brag House and Learfield will host the next activation in the



Brag Gators Gauntlet



series on



July 19, 2025



, giving students and fans another opportunity to experience what is quickly becoming a new sports medium. The Company plans to roll out additional events at select universities across the country throughout the remainder of 2025.







About Brag House







Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit





www.braghouse.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules and timely file the Form 10-Q. For a full discussion of these risks, please refer to Brag House’s SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.







Media Contact:







Fatema Bhabrawala





Director of Media Relations





fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com







Investor Relations Contact:







Adele Carey





VP, Investor Relations





ir@thebraghouse.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.