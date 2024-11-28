Braemar’s COO Sells Shares Amid Strategic Moves

Braemar Shipping Services (GB:BMS) has released an update.

Braemar Plc, a key player in shipping and energy market advice, announced that its COO, Tristram Simmonds, sold 11,634 shares, adjusting his total shareholding to 292,620. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting ongoing strategic moves within the company. With Braemar’s continued focus on investment and risk management, this share dealing could intrigue investors keeping an eye on market dynamics.

