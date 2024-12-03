News & Insights

Braemar PLC Announces Total Voting Shares Update

December 03, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Braemar Shipping Services (GB:BMS) has released an update.

Braemar PLC has announced that its total number of ordinary shares in issue is 32,924,877, each carrying one vote, as of November 30, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders who need to calculate their voting interests in line with regulatory requirements. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, continues to provide investment and risk management solutions in the shipping and energy sectors.

For further insights into GB:BMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

