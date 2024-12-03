Braemar PLC Announces Total Voting Shares Update

Braemar Shipping Services (GB:BMS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Braemar PLC has announced that its total number of ordinary shares in issue is 32,924,877, each carrying one vote, as of November 30, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders who need to calculate their voting interests in line with regulatory requirements. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, continues to provide investment and risk management solutions in the shipping and energy sectors.

For further insights into GB:BMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.