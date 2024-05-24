Braemar PLC Announces Investor Presentation Event

Braemar Shipping Services (GB:BMS) has released an update.

Braemar PLC, a key player in shipping and energy investment advisory, has invited shareholders and potential investors to a live presentation on 30 May 2024 to discuss the company’s final results for the year. The event, hosted by top Braemar executives via Investor Meet Company, will allow participants to submit questions and engage directly with the company’s leadership. Registration for the event is free and available through the Investor Meet Company website.

